Have you seen Samuel? Texas Equusearch volunteers join search for missing 6-year-old boy

Samuel Olson was last seen on Thursday, May 28, and police are hoping the public can help find him.

HOUSTON — Volunteers with Texas Equusearch have joined the search for 6-year-old Samuel Houston.

Police say the little boy was last seen in southwest Houston on Thursday, May 28. He was leaving the 8800 block of McAvoy Drive heading in an unknown direction.

Texas Equusearch said Samuel may have been taken by an unknown male, but police haven't confirmed that.

On Monday, volunteers began searching near the Gulf Freeway and Dixie Farm Road in the Webster area.

Samuel was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt with a red Kool-Aid man on front, jean shorts and white "Buzz Light Year" tennis shoes. He was also wearing mismatched superhero socks.

Samuel is 3'9 and weighs 50 pounds. He has blue eyes and golden brown hair with a white patch on the back right side of his head. He is missing two of his bottom teeth and has a crease on the top of his left ear.