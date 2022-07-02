Runner who collapsed at Memorial Park searching for good Samaritan who saved his life

Gene Velasquez is alive today thanks to the person, or people, who called 911 and performed CPR. He's spent months trying to find them to say thank you.

HOUSTON — A Houston man has spent months searching for the person who saved his life.

Gene Velasquez, 55, collapsed while running at Memorial Park in June. He suffered a heart attack and was in cardiac arrest.

“It was a Friday morning. I was doing my daily routine stretching, went around the park and that’s all I remember,” he said.

He spent the next five days in a coma.

“Gene’s heart stopped. He was clinically dead. The odds of someone surviving are very, very low. Probably around 7% of the time,” said Dr. Ben Bobrow with UTHealth Houston and Memorial Hermann.

Paramedics told his medical team that a good Samaritan called 911 and did CPR until an ambulance arrived.

Velasquez has been going to the Memorial Park running trail several times a week since August hoping whoever helped recognizes him and says hello.