Bay City man saves woman while trying to help stalled driver

Abraham Montez, 26, is being called a hero. His story is one of a good Samaritan.

ALVIN, Texas — A Bay City man is recovering in the hospital after trying to save two people in a horrific crash. The crash happened on the Brazos Bridge on FM 1462 near Alvin Monday night.

Abraham Montez, 26, is being called a hero. His story is one of a good Samaritan.

“I’m on my way home, I never even go that way I think the road is 1462,” said Montez.

He says he didn't know one slight change in course would change his life forever.

“They took me to the hospital and said I had internal bleeding, ruptured my bladder," said Montez

Montez pulled over near the Brazos Bridge after spotting a stalled driver. He says the driver didn’t have his hazard lights on and he was trying to help him get to a safe place.

“I walked up to the man, he was on the phone with dispatch, and I was like hey man you need to put your flashers on because I didn't see you,” he explained.

Montez says another woman pulled over to help. That’s when tragedy struck.

"That’s when I saw the car, I heard him slam on the brakes and swerve," Montez said. "They missed the car and hit us."

He says he then shielded the woman.

“Pretty sure I hugged her and rolled, and it hit me in my back. She didn't sustain no damage," Montez said. "She was walking around after."

The stalled driver was hit and killed. Montez says he’s still trying to process it all. He has since had to undergo multiple surgeries with a long road of recovery ahead.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help Montez with medical expenses.

Montez, a husband and father of two young children, says life’s unexpected turn has made him grateful.

“I was at the wrong stop at the wrong time, but also at the right stop at the right time for another person,” he said.

Montez says the driver did stay on the scene. The Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash. It’s unclear if charges will be filed.