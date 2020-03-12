Police looking for former MLB pitcher Roric Harrison, 74, missing in Houston

If anyone has seen or comes in contact with Harrison, please call the Houston Police Missing Person Unit at 832-394-1840.

HOUSTON — Police are searching for former MLB pitcher Roric Harrison, who was last seen Wednesday in the Texas Medical Center.

Harrison, 74, who has Alzheimer's, was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt, blue jeans and brown shoes. Police said he walked away in an unknown direction.

Harrison is 6 feet tall and weighs 200 pounds.

It's believed he took his wife to a doctor's appointment in the medical center, but because of COVID restrictions he was told he had to wait in the lobby. At some point he wandered away.

Harrison pitched for the Baltimore Orioles, Atlanta Braves and the Minnesota Twins during his MLB career.

Neighbors say the former ballplayer answers to his name and still has the stamina to walk miles.

If anyone has seen or comes in contact with Harrison, please call the Houston Police Missing Person Unit at 832-394-1840.

