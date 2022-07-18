40 years at KHOU 11 News: A look at Ron Trevino's career, accomplishments

Forty years of covering triumph and disaster, Ron has had a front-row seat to Houston history.

HOUSTON — Ron Trevino has done it all in his 40 years at KHOU 11 News — from reporting, anchoring and producing newscasts.

Ron is a reporters' reporter. He's trusted and respected, and no stranger to having a little fun on the job because he never takes himself too seriously.

He's covered the Houston Rockets' run to their first NBA championship in 1994 and stories that sent him overseas to cover war.

But the story he may be most remembered for is the tragic murder of budding Tejano star Selena. In 1995, she was killed by the president of her fan club.

"The woman has been identified as Yolanda Saldiver. She has been taken into custody. The standoff in Corpus Christi is now over," Ron reported back when it happened.

A year earlier, Ron had spend time with Selena in Corpus, talking about her growing career and plans for the future.

Ron celebrates 40 years with the KHOU 11 News team Tuesday, July 18.