HPD: Woman claims self-defense in deadly shooting at River Oaks home

A man was shot in the chest and died in the doorway of the woman's home, Houston police say.

HOUSTON — Houston police say a woman in River Oaks was letting a man stay with her when things got violent late Wednesday night, leading to a deadly shooting.

The woman is claiming self-defense and that she was forced to open fire on the man.

People in this quiet River Oaks neighborhood are startled.



Police say a woman shot and killed a man believed to be a friend staying with her. She’s claiming self defense. They say the man got aggressive and assaulted her after being asked to leave. @KHOU #Htownrush pic.twitter.com/Rr9Ni89hj0 — Brittany Ford (@BfordReporter) June 24, 2021

The woman told police she was letting a friend stay with her for a few days, but then she asked him to leave. That’s when things turned violent, she alleges. The man came back to the home and tried to force his way back in.

The woman says the man pushed her around and assaulted her, so she shot him, fearing for her life.

Shooting/Homicide: 1900 Larchmont. Male shot at scene & deceased at area hospital. #hounews CC8 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) June 24, 2021

The man was struck in the chest and died in the doorway of the home.

The woman continues to be questioned.

Currently, no names have been released.