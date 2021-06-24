HPD: Woman claims self-defense in deadly shooting at River Oaks home

HOUSTON — Houston police say a woman in River Oaks was letting a man stay with her when things got violent late Wednesday night, leading to a deadly shooting.
The woman is claiming self-defense and that she was forced to open fire on the man.
The shooting call came in from the 1900 block of Larchmont at about 11 p.m.
The woman told police she was letting a friend stay with her for a few days, but then she asked him to leave. That’s when things turned violent, she alleges. The man came back to the home and tried to force his way back in.
The woman says the man pushed her around and assaulted her, so she shot him, fearing for her life.
The man was struck in the chest and died in the doorway of the home.
The woman continues to be questioned.
Currently, no names have been released.