RICHMOND, Texas — At least one teenager was injured after being hit by a train on the Brazos River bridge in Richmond, according to the fire department.

Fire officials say it happened at Calhoun and 2nd streets around 4:30 p.m.

Three teenagers were on the bridge when at least one of them was hit by the train, according to the Richmond Fire Department.

When the crew checked the scene, they found a blood trail but no one was there. It is believed the teens left in a vehicle.

The blood trail indicates to investigators that at least one person was injured, so they are searching area hospitals and medical facilities to see if any patients have injuries consistent with the train crash.

#BREAKING Teenager hurt after being hit by a train in Richmond. It happened on the Brazos River bridge. Investigators from @UnionPacific are headed to the scene, while rescue crews are searching for possibly two other victims. #khou11 — Brett Buffington (@BrettKHOU) August 24, 2018

