HOUSTON — Relatives of two missing siblings say their despair is deepening with each passing day.

Dina Escobar, 60, and her brother, 65-year-old Roy Escobar have been missing for more than a week.

Volunteers with Texas EquuSearch are searching for them, along with family members.

They searched wooded areas around southwest Houston Tuesday.

Relatives focused on a long stretch of brush near Almeda Road and West Orem.

“We’re driving around neighborhoods, looking for places where someone might hide something,”

said Lia Salamanco, Dina's daughter.

Dina has 13 grandchildren and is described as the glue that holds the family together.

“Her last message to me in her group text, was “Love you, everybody,” Salamanco said.

Dina Escobar was last seen trying to check on her older brother, who went missing two days earlier.

He shares his home on Prudence Street with other family members, including Francisco Escobar, who chatted briefly with his concerned aunt Dina the day she came to check on Roy. “When she came over, she went to his room, hoping to see something there,” Escobar said.

Dina's burned-out white mini-van was found on a beach in Galveston Sunday.

Salamanco said she's worried that foul play was involved and is hoping somebody who knows something will come forward.

“I definitely, from the beginning here, suspected there’s something definitely wrong,” Salamanco said. “I’m just hoping they’re alive.”

The family says the burned out van is still being processed by police. They are praying the vehicle provides some leads.

Houston Police Department tells KHOU this is still an active investigation of two missing person cases. Detectives have not indicated that foul play was involved. There are no named suspects at this time.

