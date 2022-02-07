Man shot to death in NE Harris County after argument with relative, sheriff says

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the man was shot to death Monday in the 5800 block of Elberta Street.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A man was shot to death Monday in northeast Harris County, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

Gonzalez said the man was pronounced dead at the scene in the 5800 block of Elberta Street, which is near the intersection of E. Mt. Houston and Homestead roads.

Gonzalez said the victim was arguing with a relative before the shooting. According to Gonzalez, the relative left the scene after the shooting.

