Rebuilding Together Houston helps to install, repair A/C units in Third Ward, East End

Rebuilding Together Houston is working to cool the homes of military veterans and residents in Houston's Third Ward and East End.

HOUSTON — The recent heat wave across Texas is why a local group, Rebuilding Together Houston, is racing to install or repair A/C units inside the homes of military veterans and homeowners in the city’s Third Ward and East End.

The nonprofit organization helped Daniel Saenz’s family after he reached out and applied for help online.

“The house is probably not in the best of shape, compared to a lot of the newer homes,” Saenz said of the home his family has lived in for the last 50 years.

His aging in-laws can't afford the necessary home repairs. Some of their neighbors east of downtown Houston can't afford repairs either.

“What we forget is the generational wealth that can be built into owning a home,” Saenz said. “And a lot of times, families, the older generation are losing their home because they can’t afford to make these type of repairs and they have to move out.”

Saenz said through his Houston City Council member, Robert Gallegos, he learned about Rebuilding Together Houston.

“We understand the need. And the need is great, especially in times like this where we’re reaching 100 degrees,” the organization’s spokesman Thierry Tchenko said.

For 40 years, Rebuilding Together Houston has been helping military veterans and homeowners in the Third Ward and East End through its Community Revitalization Program. It’s how Saenz’s in-laws were able to get help with their home.

“Repairs done to its foundation, to its roof. They had railings put on the stairs in the back. They upgraded their shower, and also added an air-conditioned unit- which I can say is in the nick of time,” he said.

He estimates in total it’s more than $5,000 in upgrades, which will add an additional 10 years to the family’s time in the home.

"It means the world to us," he said.

From the Rebuilding Together Houston website, you can start the application process or download the form. You can also donate to the community effort or find the phone number to call the organization for more information.

“Within two weeks I can say they were already doing work on the roof,” Saenz said. “To know that the house is nice, comfortable, cool during the summer is a huge relief.”

Knowing you’re not alone during this heatwave helps, too.