Legendary Houston rapper Big Pokey dies after passing out during show in Beaumont

"One of the pillars of our city," Bun B wrote on Instagram as a tribute to Big Pokey. "If heart of gold was a person."

HOUSTON — Legendary Houston rapper Milton Powell, better known by the stage name Big Pokey, has died, according to authorities.

Video circulating social media showed Big Pokey suffered a medical emergency while performing at Pour09 Bar & Rooftop in Beaumont during a Juneteenth celebration.

According to authorities, Beaumont police were called out to the bar just after 12 a.m. Sunday to assist with a medical emergency. Justice of the Peace Tom Gillam III confirmed to KHOU 11 that Big Pokey was taken to the hospital where he later died. His cause of death is pending the results of an autopsy.

"I wasn't ready for this. One of the most naturally talented artists in the city. Low key, humble mountain of a man who moved with honor in respect. He was easy to love and hard to hate. He'd pull up, do what he had to do and head home. One of the pillars of our city. If heart of gold was a person. Iconic member of the SUC. There will never be another and will be missed dearly. We love you and honor you Sensei. Rest in heaven."

Big Pokey was one of the original members of the iconic Screwed Up Click collective that included other Houston legends DJ Screw, Fat Pat, Z-Ro, Lil' Keke, and Lil' Flip. He was a Houston native who also played football at Jack Yates High School.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner issued the following statement on his Twitter account after Big Pokey's death: