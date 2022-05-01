See a QR code on a Houston parking pay station? Don't use it!

The City of Houston has a warning after the QR codes started appearing in Austin and San Antonio

HOUSTON — You’ve seen parking pay stations in downtown Houston. And you’ve seen QR codes. But if you see a QR code ON a parking pay statin, don't use it to pay! That's the warning from the city of Houston.

City officials want you to know that they do not use QR codes for people to pay for parking.

Over the past three weeks, QR codes have been found on parking pay stations in both San Antonio and Austin. And while they’ve not been found in Houston yet, city officials want you to be aware in case they do show up here.

There are four ways to pay for parking – coins, bills or credit cards at pay stations or by using the ParkHouston app.

There are more than 900 pay stations in Houston and the city is checking to make sure these QR codes aren’t there. If you see one, don’t use it to pay! Instead, report it to parking@houstontx.gov or call 3-1-1. And if you see someone who doesn’t appear to be a city employee tampering with a pay station, the city says to call 911.