HOUSTON – Protestors call President Trump’s signing of an immigration executive order a “political stunt” to appear more compassionate.

The order was President Trump’s attempt at keeping undocumented families together, rather than split them once their parents had been arrested for crossing into the U.S. illegally.

At a rally in Minnesota Wednesday evening, President Trump remained firm with his emphasis on border patrol, but says keeping families together is now the priority.

“We need to have strong borders, at the same time we are doing it with compassion,” Trump said.

Democrats and Republican lawmakers saw the move as a step in the right direction, but protestors with FIEL HOUSTON argue the change in policy offered no direction.

“Trump executive orders raises a lot more questions than it does answers,” said staff attorney Carlos Doroteo.

Members of FIEL Houston gathered on the corner of Emancipation Avenue to protest the building of a child detainment facility recently announced.

It's one of the many places some figured would become obsolete with the signing of President Trump’s executive order. Building owners say however they have no plans on holding separated children in their facility, only unaccompanied minors.

That didn’t stop protestors from marching against the facility chanting “no baby jails.”

As Dorotero notes, there would be no change to the “zero-tolerance” policy prosecuting undocumented parents.

“They’re being thrown in jail, so when you have this unification, they’re throwing children in jail as well,” Doroteo said.

Federal officials said they anticipate the 2,300 undocumented kids will be reunited with their families in the coming weeks.

Another protest is scheduled for Thursday outside the same detainment facility. Thursday we will also hear from House Republicans on two immigration bills directly addressing the separation of undocumented kids from their families.

