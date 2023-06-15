Surveillance video catches thieves stealing Pride flags from Katy church

The church said it has had 16 flags stolen in the last 10 days.

KATY, Texas — A church in Katy proudly displays Pride flags to celebrate the LGBTQ community and their right to equality.

“It’s a sign and symbol of love and hope,” says First Christian Church Reverend Heather Tolleson. "It's about celebrating who you are and an opportunity where everybody can be exactly who they are at all times.”

But on Wednesday, she said church security cameras caught someone stealing the flags. And not just one -- but seven of them.

"It was broad daylight," Tolleson said,

Video surveillance appears to show someone drive up in a black truck, walk toward the flags and then walk back with them before taking off.

“Zip tie from yesterday, they cut out," Tolleson showed reporter Zack Tawatari. "Our flags are held up by a couple of zip ties each."

Tolleson said she thinks people steal flags to incite fear and intimidate.

This isn’t the first time the church has had its flags stolen. In fact, they say they’ve had 16 stolen in just the last 10 days, but they said nothing is going to stop them from displaying their pride.

"I think there's something particularly interesting about the LGBTQ+ community in that every single day you wake up, and there's a fear for your security," she said.

Fear is something the church – and its community – haven’t given into. Dating back to protests last September during a drag bingo night.

"We get hate mail," Tolleson said. "Sometimes we get comments on social media that are rough."

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office said they are aware of the flag-stealing incident and are investigating. If you have any information, you’re urged to call 713-221-6000. You can also Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.