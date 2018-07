HOUSTON — Some very tiny critters are safe Tuesday after an alert deputy found them inside of a trash can.

In a post by the Harris County Precinct 4 on their Facebook page, the department said Deputy Garcia more than likely saved at least three baby raccoons from 'certain death.'

The raccoons were released back into the county park system, according to deputies.

Deputy Garcia works in the precinct's parks division.

© 2018 KHOU