$400 million Powerball up for grabs, players hopeful Lucky Rudy's in Rosenberg will work some Christmas magic

Considered one of the luckiest lottery ticket sellers in the Houston area, this gas station draws big crowds even on a holiday.

HOUSTON — Lucky Rudy's in Rosenberg is considered one of the luckiest places in Houston, and with a $400 million Powerball jackpot up for grabs on Christmas Day, ticket buyers are hoping the shop will work its magic.

There hasn't been a jackpot-winning ticket in 34 drawings, and the odds of winning are slim. In fact, experts calculate your chances are 1 in 292.2 million.

Some are betting on their own lucky numbers like Joe Rosales who is using a couple birthdays. Meanwhile, others like the Ponce family who are playing for the first time, see it as a game of chance.

The store's steady stream of customers on a holiday is no coincidence.

"It's the number one store in Texas," customer Dustin McConnell said. “I’ve been coming here since I was 18 — it’s a great store to play.”

Lucky Rudy’s reputation is seemingly built into the walls.

Lottery players come every day, sometimes people come from Louisiana and other states, too.

On this Christmas night, there is perhaps no greater gift than the gift of hope.

Powerball drawings are held each Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. EDT. Click here to watch the latest drawings online.

Even though the Powerball is called three times a week, it's not uncommon to have months go by without a grand prize winner.

This is the third time this year that the jackpot has hit at least $400 million. That's a significant chunk of change, but it still pales in comparison to the record $1.586 billion prize in 2016.