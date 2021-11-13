POST Houston hosts Texas-sized grand opening event

Thousands of people headed to downtown Houston Saturday to check out the old post office that has been transformed into a food hall and concert venue.

HOUSTON — There's a new vibe on 401 Franklin Street. The old Barbara Jordan Post Office has been transformed into POST Houston -- a food hall with a massive rooftop park and more.

"The building will also evolve so there will be a coworking space coming next week even a music venue ... 5,000 people ... 713 music hall," architect and partner Jason Long said.

The developers bought the building in 2015.

"I think it’s really going to help to draw to people downtown and connect people to the bayous," Long said.

For the grand opening on Saturday, thousands of Houstonians wanted to see what the redeveloped building was about.

"I was a temporary former employee for the Postal Service and I thought it is good to see what they did for 401 Franklin," Houstonian James Bickley said.

"I think it has a lot of potential. I saw there is some development that still has to happen. But I think it's really nice," Ivan Martinez said.

Many people took advantage of those new massive stairs and soaked in picture-perfect views of the Houston skyline.

"I think it’s a good indication that people are interested. The lines are long and people are here and engaged," Kayla Bilger said.

POST Houston will be open Wednesday through Sunday throughout November except for Sunday the 14th. Starting in December, it'll be open seven days a week.