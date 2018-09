HOUSTON — One person is dead after a shooting in midtown, according to the Houston Police Department.

HPD homicide responded to a male fatally shot in the 4400 block of San Jacinto, the department said in a tweet Saturday.

It happened around 4 p.m.

There were no additional details about the shooting or the victim.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to KHOU.com for more details as we learn them.

HPD Homicide responded to male fatally shot 4400 San Jacinto at 1607 hrs. No other information at this time. CC4#hounews — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) September 15, 2018

© 2018 KHOU