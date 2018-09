PASADENA, Texas — A person was shot Sunday evening at a trailer park in Pasadena, police said.

Officers were called out to the scene at 2201 Wichita around 7:20 p.m. One person had suffered a gunshot wound.

Police believe two people may have been involved in the shooting, but they have not yet identified suspects. The K9 unit has been called out to assist in the search.

© 2018 KHOU