HPD helicopter makes hard land, damages tail rotor after engine fails, police say

PEARLAND, Texas — A Houston Police Department helicopter had to make a hard landing when its engine failed Monday at Pearland Regional Airport, police said.

This happened around 10 p.m. during training exercises at the airport located on Airfield Lane in Pearland. Police said that is where HPD was running training exercises Monday night.

Police said the helicopter lost power, then went down for a rough landing, damaging the tail rotor, and leaving it unable to fly back to base at Hobby Airport.

Fortunately, the crew wasn't hurt but now a federal crew will conduct an investigation into what happened.