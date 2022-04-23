Woman arrested after police chase that stretched across greater Houston

The chase started early Saturday in Stafford and lasted around an hour on multiple streets and freeways before ending in Spring.

Example video title will go here for this video

SPRING, Texas — A woman was taken into custody early Saturday after leading police on a chase that stretched for miles across the greater Houston area.

It began around midnight in Stafford when officers began to pursue a Dodge pickup, authorities said. Houston police officers joined in the chase as it progressed on streets and multiple freeways.

The Dodge eventually headed north and ended up on the North Freeway.

By the time the driver got to Spring, the truck lost its front driver's side wheel, but continued to keep going for several miles, police said.

The woman finally came to a stop in the northbound lands of the freeway at Cypresswood Drive and was taken into custody around 1 a.m.

She was taken away in an ambulance for evaluation, police said.