Small plane crashes in Waller County, authorities say

Authorities said two people were injured when the plane went down along Howell Road.

WALLER COUNTY, Texas — Two people were injured Monday in a plane crash in Waller County, according to authorities.

According to Texas Department of Public Safety authorities, the single-engine plane crashed near Howell Road around 3 p.m.

Officials said the two men on board were flown from the scene to an area hospital in unknown condition. The extent of their injuries is not known.

The cause of the crash is not known.

This is a developing story and updates will be added to this article if/when they become available.

Although the exact location of the crash is unclear, here's a map of the area:

Here's a photo of the scene: