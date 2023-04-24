Pilot hospitalized after small plane crashes in La Porte, officials say

Officials said only the pilot was onboard at the time of the crash.

LA PORTE, Texas — A pilot was flown to a hospital Monday morning following a plane crash at the La Porte Municipal Airport.

Officials said the plane was reported nose down just before 9 a.m. According to the flight track on Flightradar24, the plane took off at 8:45 a.m. and appeared to immediately circle back to land a minute later.

According to Assistant Fire Chief David Gifford, the plane experienced some kind of mechanical issue prior to the crash. Records show the plane is a Maule MXT-7-180 and appears to be registered to a pipeline company based out of Beeville, Texas.

Officials credited their quick response to the crash due to La Porte's EMS headquarters being near the airport.

Texas DPS and the FAA will take over the investigation, according to Gifford.

