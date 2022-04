Authorities said they're not sure if the person intentionally stepped in front of the train near the intersection of South Main and South Post Oak.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

HOUSTON — A person was killed Thursday after stepping in front of a train in southwest Houston, according to officials.

It happened around 3 p.m. along South Main Street at South Post Oak.

Authorities said they were unsure if the person stepped in front of the train on purpose.