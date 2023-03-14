'All clear' given after fire reported at PEMEX Deer Park facility

According to PEMEX, they are not aware of any threats to the community. This is the facility off Highway 225.

DEER PARK, Texas — An "all clear" was issued Tuesday at the PEMEX Deer Park oil refinery after reports of a “fire incident” within one of their units.

CAER reported the incident at about noon saying the fire incident was being handled within the boundaries of the facility on Highway 225 and there were no environmental threats to the community or nearby facilities.

Air 11 flew over the facility and didn't see any flames that were visible.

KHOU 11 reached out to PEMEX to see what may have caused the fire incident but no one from the facility has responded.

The "all clear" was given at 1:19 p.m. Tuesday.