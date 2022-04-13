Pearland woman returns to Houston with sister, nephew who escaped war in Ukraine

Nastya Boyd has been advocating for weeks to get her sister and nephew to the U.S. KHOU 11 has been following her story from the beginning.

HOUSTON — With the help of prayers, donations and assistance from U.S. Congressman Randy Weber, a Pearland woman was reunited last week with her sister and 2-year-old nephew who escaped the war in Ukraine.

One week later, the sisters and toddler have touched down in Houston, together.

For the first time since Russia invaded Ukraine in late February, Nastya Boyd can sleep knowing her family is no longer in the middle of a war zone.

Nastya’s sister and nephew lived in Ukraine’s capital city of Kyiv but fled to Poland.



Over the last five weeks, KHOU 11 reported on how Nastya, who works at Magnolia Cajun Comfort in Pearland, was working to raise money to buy airfare to go get her family members and bring them to the U.S.

Nastya’s sister and nephew, who fled Ukraine with just a few things, were able to travel to Croatia from Poland. After Congressman Weber helped secure the travel documents needed for Nastya’s family to enter the U.S., the family traveled to Germany where they caught a flight to Houston Wednesday.

“I think God did it. God did it all the way,” said Nastya in the moments after clearing U.S. Immigration and Customs.

Very rarely do I get hugs after interviews.



Was surprised by the open arms of a Ukrainian woman who just landed in Houston with her son. After fleeing Kyiv, she's so thankful to be here.



This is the joy of my week.

The embrace I didn't know I needed.🌻 pic.twitter.com/wdV49siqce — Melissa Correa (@KHOUmelissa) April 13, 2022

KHOU 11 reporter Melissa Correa asked if she believes it was a miracle.

“Yes. Absolutely," said Nastya.

Nastya was adopted by a family in Pearland years ago after living in an orphanage in Ukraine.

Her parents, Joey and Andrea Boyd used handmade signs, balloons and flowers to welcome their extended family.

“It’s just such a blessing. Just like you said, it’s a miracle. It’s beautiful. I just love her,” said Andrea Boyd. “They’re safe. It brings me peace and joy and comfort in my heart, knowing that they’re okay.”

As Andrea held her daughter’s sister, she acknowledged that she doesn’t speak the same language, but can communicate with hugs and smiles.

“They’re here. They’re safe now,” said Nastya. “With our family.”