Four Pearland firefighters injured when mobile home wall falls on them

One of the firefighters suffered a broken leg and burns.

Example video title will go here for this video

PEARLAND, Texas — Four firefighters were sent to the hospital after the wall of a mobile home fell on them in Pearland Thursday.

It happened at Frazier east of Pearland Sites Road before 11:30 a.m. Firefighters arrived to find the burning mobile home. At some point, the wall fell, injuring the firefighters, who were taken to Memorial Hermann Hospital.

One of the four firefighters is listed in serious condition, but stable after suffering a broken leg and burns. We don't know the specifics of the other three firefighters' injuries, but they're expected to be released soon.

Fortunately, no one was inside the mobile home at the time. At this point, we don’t know the cause of the fire.

This is a developing story. We’ll post any updates as we get them.