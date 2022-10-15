Three dead, multiple others injured after crash in Pearland, police say

Pearland police say an investigation into the crash is underway.

PEARLAND, Texas — At least three people are dead and multiple others injured after a two-vehicle crash in Pearland, police say.

The crash happened around 7:28 p.m. on the SH 288 southbound frontage road near the Sam Houston Tollway.

Pearland police said preliminary information suggests that one of the vehicles was traveling at a high rate of speed when it struck another, causing the second vehicle to roll over and eject four of the five people inside.

Three of the people ejected were pronounced dead at the scene.

The fourth person who was ejected, along with both drivers and two passengers in the other vehicle, was transported to an area hospital in unknown condition.

