Harris County sues Houston title company accused of fraud

Patriot Title has already been sued more than 20 times by people who said they were scammed, according to Harris County Attorney Christian Menefee.

HOUSTON — Harris County is going after a Houston title company on fraud allegations.

County Attorney Christian Menefee said Patriot Title has been scamming homebuyers for years.

The company has already been sued more than 20 times in the last decade by people who said they were victims of fraud, according to Menefee.

"Patriot Title has strung them along," Menefee said in a news conference.

He said they've refused to pay the people suing them or they negotiate a settlement and then don't pay it.