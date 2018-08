HOUSTON - Pastor Joel Osteen was recognized Tuesday for being one of Harvey’s heroes.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner presented the head of Lakewood Church with a mayoral proclamation for all of his ongoing recovery efforts.

Today we recognized @lakewoodchurch for their ongoing work with #HurricaneHarvey Relief pic.twitter.com/eie1jfnsPY — Sylvester Turner (@SylvesterTurner) August 14, 2018

Osteen opened up his megachurch in the days after Harvey.

He sheltered evacuees and collected truckloads of supplies for displaced families.

