KATY, Texas – A 77-year-old man is missing from the Katy area and the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office is asking the public to help find him.

Tai Park, 77, was last seen wearing gray shorts, a light blue T-shirt and was wearing sunglasses and possibly walking with a cane, according to the sheriff's office.

Park is described as an Asian male about 5-feet, 5-inches tall and weighs about 130 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.

Family members said Park suffers from Parkinson’s Disease. He left his home at about 1 p.m. Thursday and has not been seen since by family members.

Park lives in the Katy area, according to the sheriff's office, which updated social media Thursday night to indicate they were still searching.

There have been some sightings of Park, according to the sheriff's office.

At about 5 p.m. Thursday, a citizen found Park walking on the westbound service road on Interstate 10 near FM 1463, the sheriff's office said. The citizen dropped him off at a nearby McDonald’s restaurant.

Park then walked eastbound on the I-10 service road toward Pin Oak, according to the sheriff's office. A possible sighting was reported that Park was near Katy Mills Mall.

If anyone has seen Tai Park, they are asked to contact the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office at 281-341-4665.

© 2018 KHOU