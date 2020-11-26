Bellaire teen collects more than $2,000 in donations for Meals on Wheels through Bat Mitzvah community service project

Chloe Lewin chose Meals on Wheels because the program helped her grandmother.

BELLAIRE, Texas — Some of our neighbors can’t leave their homes for a Thanksgiving meal. They rely on programs like Meals on Wheels. But, more than eight months into this pandemic and donations, which fuel those programs, are wearing thin.

Leave it to 13-year old Chloe Lewin to step up. The Hero Nextdoor collected non-perishable food and cash as her community service project in preparation for her Bat Mitzvah. It’s a Jewish ritual which marks her transition into adulthood.

The 7th-grader chose to help the Meals on Wheels program at the Evelyn Rubenstein Jewish Community Center because, “they used to help my grandma.”

So, Chloe wanted to pay the kindness forward.

The Lewin family posted on Nextdoor to invited their Bellaire neighbors to donate canned goods.

“We went house to house to pick up food and put it in our car,” Chloe said. “And then I made these little cards that said, 'Thank you for donating.'”

Chloe said she received about $2,000 worth of groceries, which filled the family’s SUV. Lewin also collected about $400 in cash. All of the donations went to Meals on Wheels. Her Bat Mitzvah service project is now complete.

“I felt really accomplished that I could help some people that couldn’t help themselves, because of the pandemic. So, that’s always a good feeling. To feel like you helped somebody,” she said.