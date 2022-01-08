Parents report they are stressed about rising costs when it comes to the return to school.

Example video title will go here for this video

HOUSTON — Why can you still save on back-to-school shopping despite inflation?

Anyone who has been in a store or shopped online lately knows that prices are up on a lot of education essentials, but there are still ways to save on those back-to-school supplies. That includes the upcoming tax-free weekend in Texas.

Starting on Friday you can get qualifying items tax-free in-store and online. That includes most clothing, footwear, school supplies and backpacks under $100. You can check to see if something qualifies here.

But you may want to hold off on some of those purchases. You know kids will need things like notebooks and pencils on the first day, but some things can wait until the price is right.

Experts say when it comes to items like backpacks, if you can use last year’s for the first few weeks, you can probably score a sale after Labor Day. The same holds true for electronics and cold weather clothes.

You also may want to wait and see what your kid really needs. Many students now need to access online learning.

But depending on how your student is using it, a tablet or Chromebook fits the bill instead of the more expensive laptop option. Also, instead of buying five pairs of uniform pants, get a couple and make sure your kid likes them before going all in.