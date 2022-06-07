U.S. Marshals give update on arrests during multi-agency crackdown on violent crime

Houston is one of several U.S. cities getting federal money to fight crime.

HOUSTON — Houston is one of 10 cities getting federal funding to crack down on crime. On Wednesday, U.S. Marshals announced the results of a month-long operation to arrest wanted fugitives.

U.S. Marshals say they arrested 152 fugitives and 15 of those were wanted for murder during Operation NorthStar. On Wednesday, local law enforcement joined the marshals Crime Stoppers of Houston to talk about their efforts to crack down on crime.

Ten cities across the country got the funding from the Department of Justice to run this month-long initiative.

“There’ s a big cost associated with re-arresting the same offenders over and over again and if they commit new crimes, there’s a cost associated with that,’ said Harris County Precinct 1 Constable Alan Rosen. “So we’re looking at the whole criminal justice system and the cost associated with criminal justice. We have to factor in all of those details.”

The day we spent with the marshals, they arrested a suspect for capital murder and another suspect for aggravated robbery.