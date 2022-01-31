One dead, 3 injured after crash in Houston's Alief area

Investigators were looking into whether intoxication was a factor in the collision at Harwin Drive and West Sam Houston Parkway early Monday

HOUSTON — One person was killed, and three others were hospitalized overnight Monday after a two-vehicle crash in the Alief area, authorities said.

It happened around 1 a.m. at the intersection of Harwin Dr. and the W Sam Houston Parkway.

One of the vehicles ran a red light, causing the crash, according to Houston police.

There were three people inside one vehicle, police said. All of them were taken to a nearby hospital for injuries.

The driver of the other vehicle died at the scene.

It wasn't immediately clear what led to the crash, but police were looking into whether intoxication was a factor.