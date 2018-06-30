TOMBALL - An off-duty officer is fighting for his life at the hospital after a major accident in Tomball Saturday afternoon.

The Tomball Police Department said the Cy Fair ISD officer was was working a funeral procession when he was struck by a car on the 400 block of E. Main.

The officer was riding a motorcycle during the accident.

He was sent to Memorial Hermann downtown by life flight. At last check he was in critical condition.

The driver has been cited for failing to yield, according to authorities.

