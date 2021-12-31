HPD: Off-duty Harris County deputy involved in auto-pedestrian crash in southwest Houston

Police say initially it appears the deputy had the right of way but they are checking surveillance video to verify.

HOUSTON — Houston police are investigating a crash involving a pedestrian and an off-duty Harris County deputy in southwest Houston Thursday night.

This happened around 8:45 p.m. near the corner of Almeda and Fuqua.

Houston police said the pedestrian was rushed to a nearby trauma center in critical condition.

The deputy appears to have had the right of way but investigators are checking surveillance cameras to be sure.

The deputy wasn't intoxicated, and speed doesn't appear to have been a factor in the crash.