Video shows driver punch man in northwest Houston in what police say was road rage

HOUSTON — Houston police hope you can help them find a man who punched another driver in what they say was a case of road rage in northwest Houston.
It happened on Jan. 14 around 6 p.m. near the intersection of Highway 249 and Grant Road. Dashcam video shows a man getting out of a Honda Accord. Another man approaches and the driver of the Accord is seen punching the man, who falls to the ground.
Police said the driver is a white man in his late 20s wearing a white Under Armor ballcap and blue hooded sweatshirt with ‘Pikes Peak Colorado’ lettering. He was also wearing white pants. The car he was in had Mississippi plates HAV5744.
If you know who this man is, you’re asked to call Houston police at 713-308-8800 or Crime Stoppers at 713-555-TIPS.