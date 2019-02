HOUSTON — Firefighters battled a three-alarm apartment fire in west Houston Friday afternoon.

The fire happened in the 2700 block of Briargrove Drive near Westheimer Road.

Views from Air 11 showed heavy flames coming from a top floor corner unit.

Nine apartments were damaged or destroyed and at least 75 firefighters worked together to put out the fire.

No reports of injuries at this time. It's unclear what started the fire.

The Red Cross is helping those who have been displaced.

Air 11