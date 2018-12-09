HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A newborn baby girl was found abandoned in a wooded area Wednesday in north Harris County.

Deputies say the baby appeared to be a few hours old and her umbilical cord was still attached.

A woman was walking by the wooded area in the 15000 block of Kuykendahl when she heard the baby crying, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office. The woman took the baby inside her home, washed her and called 911.

Cypress Creek EMS said the baby was dehydrated and gave her an IV on scene. She was transported to Texas Children’s Hospital in The Woodlands in good condition, according to deputies.

Deputies responding to a call in the 15400 block of Kuykendahl have found a newborn baby girl apparently abandoned near a wooded area. The baby is in stable condition at a hospital. PIO en route. #hounews pic.twitter.com/yCj3g66WWT — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) September 12, 2018

#BREAKING @HCSOTexas confirms someone found a new born infant, alone and crying in the woods off Cypress Landing Drive near Kuykendahl Rd in North Harris County. The scene is just behind an apartment complex. #khou11 — Brett Buffington (@BrettKHOU) September 12, 2018

HCSO Crimes Against Children investigators have taken over this case. The wooded area was behind an apartment complex so investigators are going door to door looking for information about the mother.

This is a developing story.

