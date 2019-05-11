HOUSTON — A student was arrested Monday after officials said they brought a gun to Sterling High School.

Goose Creek Consolidated Independent School District officials said the newly enrolled student brought the gun in their backpack.

The student was taken into custody without incident, officials said.

Officials said there didn't appear to be any intent to harm anyone.

Additional security was present at the school for the remainder of the day and will also be there on Tuesday.

The identity of the student was not released and whatever charges they may face are not known at this time.

RELATED: Fifth grade student brings unloaded BB gun to school

RELATED: Dekaney HS student brings BB gun to school

RELATED: HISD: Middle school student brings loaded gun to school