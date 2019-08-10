HOUSTON — The University of Houston is adding a whole lot of flavor to their campus.

UH announced a new mariachi band called Mariachi Pumas debuts this fall and their looking for students to join.

“The University of Houston is such a diverse campus and I feel that the mariachi program will give all students an opportunity to experience one of Mexico's greatest music traditions, which in turn help represent one of the many cultures here at UH,” said Longoria, an alumnus of the University of Houston-Downtown.

The Mariachi Pumas will be led by Jose Longoria, a professional mariachi musician with years of experience teaching mariachi and developing programs in the Houston Independent School District. Longoria also serves as director of Mariachi Imperial De America, an award-winning, international touring group based in Houston.

Jose Longoria will be leading University of Houston's new mariachi ensemble

University of Houston

In addition to playing at events on the UH campus, the Mariachi Pumas will perform in metro Houston at special events. Revenue from those engagements will support travel to conferences, workshops and other activities.

If you’re a UH student interested in learning more about the new mariachi ensemble, there’s a campus-wide recruiting event from 4 to 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 9 at the entrance of Student Center South and at Wilhemina’s Grove.

