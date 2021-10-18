East End lofts will provide housing for youths too old for foster care

Sunrise Lofts, being constructed in Houston's East End, will provide housing for youths aging out of the foster care system.

HOUSTON — Construction is underway for a housing facility in Houston's Greater East End.

Sunrise Lofts will provide housing for youths aging out of the foster care system.

The 89-unit complex will serve young adults between 18 and 25 years old. Residents will have close access to public transportation, a grocery store, a health center and other services.

"So, it's going to be all these services ... making sure that they either enter the academic route, go to college or they can go the workforce track and get training in the job that they desire," CEO of the Tejano Center for Community Concerns, Dr. Adriana Tamez, said.

The Tejano Center for Community Concerns said each year in Houston between 120 and 180 youths age out of foster care. They said half of them have nowhere to go and there is only one other facility in Houston designed to help them.