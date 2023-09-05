Neil Armstrong's 'Moon House' listed for sale in El Lago

The mid-century home south of Houston is in a neighborhood popular with astronauts during the Apollo and Gemini eras.

EL LAGO, Texas — A house once owned by one of NASA's best-known astronauts is up for sale in the Houston area.

The mid-century home in El Lago was bought by Neil Armstrong in 1964 when he was a 34-year-old rising star in the astronaut program. Five years later, Armstrong became the first person to walk on the moon during the Apollo 11 mission, cementing his place in history.

Back then, tiny El Lago was popular with astronauts partly because it was only a few miles from the Johnson Space Center.

More than half a century later, the four-bedroom, 2.5-bath house at 1003 Woodland Dr. is on the market for $550,000. It's 2,883 square feet and sits on a 17,102-square-foot lot.

The retro vibe includes a sunken living room, vaulted ceilings and the original rock fireplace. The kitchen, flooring and HVAC are updated and there's a pool in the backyard.

The house was reportedly featured in the "Apollo 11" movie. It was previously listed as "The Moon House" by a vacation rental management company for just under $400 a night.

