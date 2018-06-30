PEARLAND – Homeowners want solutions to smelly, brown water coming from taps in the Canterbury Park subdivision.

In new homes sold in the community, smelly water pools in sinks.

“Definitely not happy with it,” Andrew Millhollen, a homeowner said. “(I’m) definitely not content with it.”

KHOU 11 News first heard complaints seven months ago.

“The water smells like someone farts in your face,” homeowner Kortney Rodriguez said last November.

Since then, residents said little changed.

However, a Pearland Public Works spokesman said the city routed water from a new plant into the subdivision. The city also flushed water lines, cleaned them and tested water quality with normal results. City crews even added chlorine.

“It was a nice refreshing smell to get some chlorine back in our house but then probably a couple of weeks into the free (chlorine) burn we then experienced the smell again,” Millhollen said. “It was back.”

Along with the smell, brown water ruined Millhollen’s refrigerator hoses. On Facebook, 122 others share similar gripes. One homeowner even wrote a letter to Governor Greg Abbott. Many feel the city of Pearland is not doing or being transparent enough.

“This is water I pay for not only in my taxes but also in my monthly bill,” Millhollen said. “Then, on top of that I have to go out and buy filtered water.”

“When citizens express water quality concerns, city staff responds by communicating with residents, sampling and flushing to verify water quality concerns are being addressed,” Joshua Lee, Director of

Communications for the city of Pearland said in a statement. “The water the city provides has and continues to meet all drinking water standards.”

By the end of the year, the city hopes a new water line connection to Canterbury Park will deliver relief.

