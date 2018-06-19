FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas – A 7-year-old was airlifted after being shocked when he came in contact with an electrical box in the Richmond area Tuesday morning.
According to the Fort Bend County Precinct 3 Constable’s Office, it happened in the Lakes of Bella Terra development.
The constable said the boy was playing in a landscaping area when he came into contact with an electrical box in some bushes. Some residents exercising nearby responded to the child and provided first aid just before EMS arrived.
The child was flown by PHI Air Medical downtown. He was in stable but guarded condition.
