TEXAS CITY, Texas – Police in Texas City are looking for an older woman with a cognitive impairment who hasn’t been seen since early Wednesday morning.

Marie Powers, 79, was last seen around 5:45 a.m. walking near 2910 Tarpey Avenue.

Police say she is 5’ 5” tall and weighs 140 pounds. She has gray hair, brown eyes and was wearing a pink and white robe. Officials fear for her health and safety.

Anyone with information should call Texas City PD at 409-643-5720.

