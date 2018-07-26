KINGWOOD – Postal Inspectors said they are investigating complaints of theft and mail tampering at the Kingwood Post Office. Homeowners said their mail often shows up mauled or opened - if it arrives at all.

“It is a pain in the butt,” Brenda Connolly, a customer said.

Around Kingwood, the post office has a reputation for consistency.

“It’s been for at least a year and a half maybe two years that we’ve had issues,” Peggy Wehe, another customer said.

KHOU 11 News received dozens of emails and found more gripes posted online. Kingwood post office customers said their mail shows up balled up and opened. Some posted photos of birthday and graduation cards opened missing checks and cash.

“I don’t always get all of my mail,” Lisa Greiwisch, another customer said. “I don’t ever see it.”

In the Greentree neighborhood, someone mailed $5 to herself. Her test ended with the money stolen. Worse is the response from post office management, customers said.

“If you call to check up, (they say) it’s against their policy to give you anything,” Connolly said. “One of their emails says there could be an investigation but there could not be but you will not hear any reply from them afterwards.”

The post office told us the alleged behavior is not tolerated.

“The U.S. Postal Service Office of Inspector General is aware of complaints regarding missing mail in the Kingwood community of Houston, Texas.,” Jeldrys Lowry, public information officer for the USPS OIG southern area field office. “We are reviewing the matter and monitoring the situation.”

Wehe, still waiting on two birthday cards for her husband mailed by loved ones, is still a skeptic.

“There’s a whole bunch of people including my mail carrier who just don’t care and they come across that way and they let you know don’t bother us,” Wehe said.

She and neighbors hope applying public pressure will deliver something better.

