It's National Donut Day! Here's where to get a free donut, other deals

Because the yummiest donut flavor is "free."

HOUSTON — Editor's Note: The above video is from National Donut Day 2019.

It’s time to embrace your inner Homer Simpson because it’s National Donut Day!

Dunkin’ Donuts, Krispy Crème and Shipley Donuts and others are serving up the delicious pastry at no costs.

While some of these promotions do you require a purchase, here’s some of the sweetest deals we’ve found for June 5:

Dunkin Donuts is offering a free donut with the purchase of a beverage all day.

Shipley Donuts customers can enjoy a free glaze donut with purchase until noon today.

Krispy Kreme will give customers the donut of their choice for free. No mentions of a purchase being necessary to enjoy this deal. It’s a treat on them in honor of National Donut Week.

Southern Maid Donuts is offering a free donut with any purchase at select locations. You'll want to call ahead.

Hurts Donut Co. is using National Donut Day as a chance to help U.S. veterans. If you purchase a dozen donuts at any of its nationwide locations, a portion of the proceeds will go to a local organization benefiting veterans. The Katy, Texas location has posted a list of participating Hurts Donut Co. shops and the organizations they'll be supporting. You'll find it here on their Facebook.