Fort Bend County mulch fire fills sky with smoke

PECAN GROVE, Texas — Mounds of mulch caught fire sometime Wednesday morning at a Fort Bend County nursery, sending a plume of smoke into the sky.

It happened on FM 359 in the Pecan Grove area.

Firefighters worked to contain the smoldering material at Frank's Nursery, a landscaping and gardening business that sells varieties of mulch.

The fire appeared to be under control, but smoke drifted well beyond the Pecan Grove area Wednesday morning.