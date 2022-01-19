x
Fort Bend County mulch fire fills sky with smoke

The plum of smoke from a fire at a nursery in the Pecan Grove area could be seen for several miles Wednesday morning.

PECAN GROVE, Texas — Mounds of mulch caught fire sometime Wednesday morning at a Fort Bend County nursery, sending a plume of smoke into the sky.

It happened on FM 359 in the Pecan Grove area.

Firefighters worked to contain the smoldering material at Frank's Nursery, a landscaping and gardening business that sells varieties of mulch.

The fire appeared to be under control, but smoke drifted well beyond the Pecan Grove area Wednesday morning.

No structures were threatened, and there was no word on the cause of the fire.

